EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Federal crews will clean up the old Alcoa aluminum refinery plant, contaminated site in the Metro East.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new $4 million plan to remove contaminated waste and soil at the former North Alcoa site.
The old refinery plant hasn’t been operational since the 1950s. The facility’s buildings on the 400-acre site along Missouri Avenue, 29th Street and Louisiana Drive were demolished in the mid-50s but other commercial property remained.
Operations at the plant began on-site in 1902.
