EPA to complete West Lake Landfill cleanup this spring

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A landfill in Westlake filled with radioactive waste from projects during World War II may be closer to cleanup.
This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced plans to fast track cleanup at other contamination sites around the country. When asked about the timeline for the West Lake Landfill. They said field work should be completed this spring.
Dawn Champman of Just Moms STL and others near the Bridgeton site have been pushing for changes at the landfill for nine years, but not much progress has been made.
"There are all these different goal posts that we have to hit before we get a shovel in the ground and I think the agencies have to do a better job with that in explaining what they are and where we are in this process. And how long that's going to take," Champman said.
Champman tells us she plans to meet in person with the EPA next week in Kansas City. She hopes to get a clearer answer on when "this spring" will the clean up work begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.