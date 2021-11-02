WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Local coordinators and contractors from the Environmental Protection Agency are responding to several residences in Wentzville where high levels of mercury were found, the organization said Tuesday.
The EPA said in a press release that a child was taken to a St. Louis hospital with high levels of mercury, which prompted the agency to respond. The press release said children at a Wentzville residence spilled a small vial of mercury five months before the child was taken to the hospital.
EPA Region 7 Office of Public Affairs said the hospital called after it was determined the child was suffering from mercury poisoning. The families from impacted residences have relocated and response crews are working to remove contaminated items from the homes.
The EPA also assessed six schools in the Wentzville School District to search for mercury contamination but found all the schools safe of the toxic vapor.
