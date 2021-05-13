ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s purposed legislation that’ll severely roll back air, water and hazardous waste regulations in the State of Missouri.
“It’s baffling to me why this is happening,” Michael Berg said. He is the political director with the environmentalist group Sierra Club. He said if Senate Bill 40 passes it would be a detriment to Missouri’s environment.
“All of it is designed to weaken the environmental protections and that’s bad for all of us,” he said.
News 4 went over the bill sponsored by Senator Eric Burlison. We found it would remove a number of state and federal environmental regulations that oversee how companies store, emit and discard chemicals into the environment.
It would do away with vehicle emissions testing in St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties. Then it would cripple the ability for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to oversee and enforce fines to non-compliant companies. This is a move Berg says could bankrupt the organization. The bill would also weaken Missouri’s hazardous waste management program.
News 4 reached out to Senator Burlison for a comment. He has not responded. He did state in a news release that Senate Bill 40 will help the Department of Natural Resources be more transparent and responsive. Burlison called into question recent violations issued by the DNR to local companies. He called these violations issued aggressive.
If passed the state could face losing more than $50 million in federal funds, because these laxed regulations will lead to the state not meeting EPA federal standards.
