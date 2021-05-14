ST. LOUIS, MO. (KMOV.com) -- Capacity has been increased at Enterprise Center just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blues confirmed Friday that capacity has been increased to around 9,000 fans, roughly 50 percent capacity. Wednesday, the team announced that capacity had been increased to 5,000 fans, an increase of 900 compared with the previous capacity limits.

The Note will face Stan Kroenke's Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. The first home game is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. Masks will still be required and fans will still be sitting in pods.

The Cardinals have received approval from city health officials to increase capacity starting at May 21, just in time for the first home series against the Cubs. The new rules will allow capacity to double, with seating pods being spaced at least three feet apart.