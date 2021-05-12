ST. LOUIS, MO. (KMOV.com) -- Capacity has been increased for St. Louis Blues fans who plan to attend the first and second rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Enterprise Center.
A spokesperson from the Blues confirmed the capacity was increased to 5,000 fans, making way for 900 more fans to cheer on the team since the previous increase in March. Although the NHL playoffs are right around the corner, the official start date has not been set.
The Note clinched a playoff berth after losing to the Las Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Las Vegas Golden Knights Friday.
The Cardinals have received approval from city health officials to increase capacity starting at May 21, just in time for the first home series against the Cubs. The new rules will allow capacity to double, with seating pods being spaced at least three feet apart.
