JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues have scored another victory — this time, at the Missouri Capitol.
Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Tuesday that authorizes up to $70 million in state subsidies over two decades to help pay for renovations at the arena where the Blues play their home games.
The annual state payments for the Enterprise Center would start in the 2022 fiscal year. Supporters say the improvements are essential as St. Louis competes with similar arenas in other cities to attract U.S. Olympic and college sports events.
Missouri already provides $3 million of annual subsidies for the stadiums used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. The legislation extends those for 10 more years.
