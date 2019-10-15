ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MindsEye has partnered with the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre to provide audio descriptions for select shows and events.
The descriptions will allow people who are visually impaired to take full advantage of theater productions, art shows and museum exhibits.
“Our venues have worked with MindsEye in the past and found this to be a helpful tool for those who are visually impaired,” said Todd Mitchell, General Manager, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. “We are excited to make it a formal partnership.”
Read: Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre become sensory-friendly venues
Anyone needing the audio description, regardless of visual impairment, will borrow a headset, free of charge with a ticket, and listen to the MindsEye audio describer explain costumes, sets and on-stage action. The describer is careful to never talk over dialogue and leave interpretation up to the listener.
Anyone needing the audio description service is urged to reach out to MindsEye before the event to reserve a spot. Click here for more information about MindsEye.
The audio description service will be available during the following events:
- WWE Raw – Enterprise Center – Oct. 28 – 6:30 p.m.
- Peppa Pig: Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Stifel Theatre – Oct. 20 – 3 p.m.
- Baby Shark Live! – Stifel Theatre – Oct. 26 – 6:30 p.m.
- Harlem Globetrotters – Enterprise Center – Nov. 2 – 2 p.m.
- Guns ‘N Hoses – Enterprise Center – Nov. 27 – 6:30 p.m.
- Disney Jr. Holiday Party – Stifel Theatre – Dec. 4 – 6 p.m.
- Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical – Stifel Theatre – Dec. 19 – 7 p.m.
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Enterprise Center – Dec. 26 – 3 p.m.
- Nick Jr. Live: Move to the Music! – Stifel Theatre – Jan 12 – 2 p.m.
- An American in Paris – Stifel Theatre – Feb. 12 – 7:30 p.m.
- The Color Purple – Stifel Theatre – April 11 – 8 p.m.
- The SpongeBob Musical – Stifel Theatre – May 3 – 2 p.m.
- Select St. Louis Blues Games to be announced
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.