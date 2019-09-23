ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are becoming sensory inclusive.
The venues have partnered with KultureCity to allow for an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue.
“For the past few years, Stifel Theatre has been offering sensory friendly performances at family shows in order to give children the opportunity to experience their favorite characters,” said Todd Mitchell, General Manager, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. “We are thrilled to be able to have both Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre increase and expand our efforts by becoming certified in sensory inclusivity.”
The certification process involves staff being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. In addition, sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, will be available effective immediately to those who may feel overwhelmed. The bags can be found at the Enterprise Center Guest Services Center on the north side of the Plaza concourse outside Portal 18 and at the Stifel Theater Guest Services Center on the east side of the ticket lobby.
“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a hockey game or concert, true community binding experiences, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment. Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that both Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.” Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder, KultureCity.
Before attending an event at either venue, families can download the free KultureCity App to see what sensory features are available and where they can be accessed.
