ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Enterprise Center has postponed its job fair Monday due to inclement weather. The job fair was rescheduled for Sept. 1 to fill open part-time event positions ahead of the hockey season.
At the job fair, the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre will be looking to fill a variety of positions. The open positions include:
- Guest Experience Ambassador
- Guest Experience Concierge
- Guest Experience Safety Ambassador
- Guest Service Steward
- Conversion/Building Maintenance
- Facility Security Officers (part-time and full-time positions available)
- Electricians (full-time)
In addition, Levy Restaurants will be looking to hire bartenders, concession stand workers, prep cooks, dishwashers and more. Also, Clean-Teach, which provides housekeeping services for the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre, will be hiring custodians.
The job fair will take place at the Enterprise Center from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 1. Majority of the positions require applicants to be at least 18 years old, although some of them have a minimum age of 21. There are also a few positions available for high school juniors and seniors.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.