St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You may be seeing more babies at St. Louis Blues games at the Enterprise Center because of the new Baby Nursing Stations pods recently installed.
The pods are located at Portal 18 on the plaza level and Portal 48 on the mezzanine level.
Families can use these new pods to feed their baby or pump in a private, pod-like environment.
Both Mamavas pods house two spacious benches, a fold-down table and power outlets. The doors of the pods can be locked and unlocked with the Mamavas app and Bluetooth-enabled Smartlock.
The 4-foot by 8-foot pod is meant for individual use, but can fit more than one person, as well as mothers with babies and other children in tow. The Enterprise Center hospitality staff will be trained to assist families interested in using the pods.
The pods were installed through a partnership with the St. Louis Blues and Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.