ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Enterprise Bank & Trust has announced a partnership with Mission: St. Louis to open a financial services support center with a Video Teller Machine at the non-profit organization’s office, located at 3108 N. Grand Blvd. in St. Louis.
Mission: St. Louis provides financial and economic empowerment for transforming local at-risk communities through a multitude of education, employment and community programs.
“We are grateful to Enterprise Bank & Trust for providing financial support resources in North City to better serve our neighborhoods in collaboration with the workforce development and community services of Mission: St. Louis,” said Josh Wilson, Executive Director/CEO of Mission: St. Louis.
The Enterprise Bank & Trust financial services center inside Mission: St. Louis will be staffed by Enterprise Community Financial Services Representative Stephanie Pierce, who will conduct workshops and be available for financial counseling.
Enterprise Bank & Trust is among the first banks to provide Video Teller Machines throughout St. Louis. A Video Teller Machine is an ATM with the functionality to video conference with a live bank teller. Extended hours and bilingual services are offered at the Video Teller Machine, which connects clients with a remote teller to communicate in real time to perform a transaction.
The Mission: St. Louis site is the second Enterprise financial services support center with a Video Teller Machine in the St. Louis area. Enterprise launched the first site at the Urban League in Jennings last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.