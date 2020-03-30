ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Clayton-based Enterprise Holdings on Monday announced some of their employees have been furloughed while others will be asked to take salary cuts.
The move comes as the COVID-19 crisis has created a "severe impact" to the rental-car industry.
The organization said the furloughs will be in effect for the next several weeks. Employees will keep their health insurance.
Other members of the corporate team, and executive team, will take a pay cut, the organization said.
In a statement, the company said, "We recognize the deeply personal impact these actions will have on many. Our people are the lifeblood of everything we do at Enterprise Holdings, which makes this an especially difficult moment in our long history. However, the current events impacting the business have made these tough decisions necessary to ensure the long-term health of the organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.