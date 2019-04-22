CALIFORNIA (CNN)- Doorbell surveillance videos have caught several porch pirates in the act of swiping packages-- but one video captured the moment a California woman confronted a porch pirate in the act.
"She picked the wrong day and the wrong envelope to try to snatch up,'" said Shyra Booker.
Booker spotted someone walking up to her front door and looking through her mail on her Ring doorbell camera. Video shows the porch pirate start to open an envelope as Booker.
"Sometimes you gotta get Rice Krispy [sic] and Snap Crackle and Pop.. and that's what needed to happen,"she said. "You're not doing this in this neighborhood that's not how we get down in Long Beach."
The video was handed over to police with hope of tracking the woman
