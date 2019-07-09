ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Have you ever wondered what St. Louis smells like? Probably not but a St. Louis couple is banking big on bringing the aroma of a local favorite appetizer to the rest of the world.
JD and Kate Dobson are the creators behind JD + Kate Industries and the makers of the St. Louis-Scented Candle. According to the website, the candle comes as close as to smelling like toasted raviolis and even comes with a wax "T-Rav" figure on top.
Interesting facts and statements about St. Louis are featured on the side of the candle. The company ignites the long debate about the correct way to say Interstate 40/64. "Stop calling it 64, it is called 40," they wrote.
The company has a Q&A section for customers not from the Show-Me State with burning questions.
When asked if the candle is edible, the site jokes that it is a free country but sadly not.
"It’s a free country, and you can eat whatever you want. But you definitely SHOULDN’T eat it, because as I said, it is made of wax," they wrote.
The candle is being sold for $22.
To order your own candle, click here.
