ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The penguins from Penguin and Puffin Coast will be featured animals on this year’s STL Zoo Bier.
Zoo Bier is brewed by Urban Chestnut and is the official beer of the St. Louis Zoo. The goal of selling the product is to raise the importance of animal welfare and conservation. For every case sold, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the zoo to support animal care and conservation work.
It will be available at the zoo and area retailers starting this weekend.
It is sold in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans and is a traditional, German-style beer.
