HONOLULU (KMOV.com) -- An athlete from Spain just finished a seemingly impossible journey across the Pacific Ocean Saturday.
Antonio De La Rosa traveled from San Francisco to Hawaii using only the power of a paddle.
He set off from the mainland on June 9, carrying enough supplies for a 90-day trip. He estimated it would take 70 days to paddle his 24-foot-long boat to Hawaii, carrying food, water, solar panels and GPS equipment. Loaded down, the boat weighed 1,000.
At one point, Hurricane Flossie knocked the 42-year-old off course, but he avoided the brunt of the storm.
There was no escort vessel, which means De La Rosa made the 2,500 mile trip completely alone.
The 76-day trip made him the first person to make the journey using solely stand-up paddling as the means of propulsion.
GoPro cameras documented the journey.
Now De La Rosa is looking for his next adventure.
"Every year I think, 'Okay. What I do next year?'” he said. “I love this kind of life."
His ultimate goal was to raise awareness about protecting the oceans. Along his journey, he picked up some discarded nets and plastics during his adventure.
He estimates he lost about 10 pounds on the trip.
