ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- What's been called a food desert is no more. There's now a new grocery store open Saturday just north of downtown St. Louis.
It has been more than 50 years since people living north of downtown St. Louis have had a place to go for groceries.
“Now since Shop n’ Save is gone we don't have anywhere but Schnucks or Walmart,” local shopped say. “We gotta travel far for Walmart.”
Now, Greenleaf Market is here to cater to its customers.
“They haven’t had a grocery store down here since 1968, and we’re down here for the people,” said Steven Martin, Director of Operations for Greenleaf Market. “It’s big for the community because it’s what they want, they’re coming from all over, from across the bridge, from inner city.”
Hundreds of shoppers pushed carts through the aisles. They say they’re happy Greenleaf Market moved in and brought with it good food and affordable prices.
“Awesome, I think it’s awesome on the meat and eggs,” one shopper said. “I’m a bargain shopper and I coupon.”
All products are stocked, scanned and bagged by employees who are proud to be new to the neighborhood.
“Today was just great, beautiful store, beautiful outside, this is what downtown needs and I’m glad to see everybody down here,” Martin said.
