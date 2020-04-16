EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) After recovering from devastating flood damage, the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka is now dealing with the effects of the coronavirus.
The small non-profit is currently closed to visitors, but it’s getting creative with ways to keep the center up and running, including virtual meet and greets. Employees are also working in shifts and following CDC guidelines.
“It’s long hours and long days now and we make sure we have separate teams that don’t overlap,” Regina Mossotti, Director of Animal Care & Conservation told News 4. “Staying six feet apart, wearing masks.”
All this while ensuring the wolves are well cared for.
“The animals all seem really good,” Mossotti said.
Back in August, the center was hit with devastating flooding. It costs thousands of dollars in damage, which just finished getting repaired in December.
Regina said one month later, they were ordering for the animals in bulk in preparation for the pandemic. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t hard but one of the things that keeps me going, keeps this going, is that we’re like a family here.”
Before the pandemic, the center relied on in-person tours to generate revenue. Now, they’re relying on virtual meet-and-greets. It’s critical dollars because the center does not receive any state or federal funding.
Despite the challenges, Regina said there’s one thing at the center that won’t change. “Our animals will always be taken care of and our conservation efforts will keep going.”
To sign up for a virtual meet-and-greet, visit here.
