ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis are looking for a woman who has been missing for over a week.
An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for 61-year-old Trina Miller. She was last seen at Fresenius Kidney Care Chouteau located at 4030 Chouteau Ave. on November 25. She was receiving treatment at the facility and walked away from the area and has not been seen since, police say.
Miller is described as 5'2" tall, approximately 205 pounds, black hair possibly in small ponytails and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a long black puffy coat with a hood, black pants, and grey shoes.
According to police, she has Schizophrenia and is on dialysis.
Anyone who spots Miller or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5387.
