ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is asking people's help in locating an endangered 72-year-old man.
Police said Melvin Duncan was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Walgreens store in Fenton.
The endangered silver advisory was issued after no one has seen or head from Duncan since. Police said Duncan has diabetes, alzheimer's and dementia.
He is 6 foot, 240 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Police said he was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Police said he has a red 2007 Dodge Ram with Missouri plates 6PBT81.
If you know Duncan's whereabouts, call the St Louis County Police Department at (314) 922-1831.
