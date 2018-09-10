FERGUSON (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled after a missing 86-year-old man was found safe walking in Ferguson, Mo.
Police say Edmond McDavid went missing after he was last seen at the Schnucks in Ferguson on Monday.
Authorities say he has Alzheimer’s disease. He was with his family at the Schnucks on N. Florissant Road in Ferguson Monday afternoon when he went to restroom and did not return to his family.
