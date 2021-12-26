Yolanda Brown missing person
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) An endangered person advisory was issued for a woman who left a North County hospital around 11:30 this morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Yolanda Brown, 53, left Christian Northeast Hospital on Dunn Road without her medication for severe mental and depression issues. Brown is not familiar with her surroundings and is not aware of the current date and time, police said.

Anyone who sees Brown is asked to dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Brown is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 275 pounds and was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans when she left the hospital. 

