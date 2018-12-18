SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in South County Tuesday afternoon.
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Rosanna Belford, 54.
Police said she was supposed to pick up her grandchild from school on Tuesday but did not arrive. She has medical conditions that require medication that she does not have with her.
She was last seen in a red 2009 Ford Escape with Missouri license number AH9-M9D. The car was last spotted in the 9500 block of Antigo Drive in South County around 12:30 p.m.
She is described as 5’4”, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.
