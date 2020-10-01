ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory after a man went missing Thursday morning.
Officials said Brian Goldman left his home in the 12,000 block of Larkwood Drive around 9 a.m. without his phone, wallet, medication or letting anyone know.
He left in a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing with Missouri plate number NC8A8M.
Officials said he has a history of self-harm.
If you see him, call the department at 636-529-8210.
