NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A schizophrenic man is missing after he was released from Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis County Thursday.
Police said Dwaine J. Hinkle, 33, has not been seen since he left the hospital around 3 p.m. Hinkle may not have his medication, police said.
Hinkle is just under 6 feet tall, weighs 205 pounds and was wearing a black coat and black pants when he was last seen. Anyone who sees Hinkle should call 911.
