TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing woman last seen on January 18 at 7:00 a.m. in Troy, Missouri.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory for 52-year-old Stephani J. Johnson.
Johnson was last seen at 56 Davis Road in Troy and is described as 5’8”, weighing 171 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say the car connected to the case is a silver 2008 GMC Yukon Denali XL with Missouri license plate number MP6S3H. The vehicle was last seen going southbound on north Lincoln Drive in Troy.
Police say they received a request for a well-being check on January 23. The caller had last seen her on January 11 and her husband states he had not seen her since January 18 but did not report her missing.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-528-8546, extension 3233, or dial 911.
