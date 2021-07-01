ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing man out of St. Louis County.
Bruce Stufflebean, who has schizophrenia and delusions, is known to abuse illegal drugs, according to St. Louis County police. The 33-year-old’s last known encounter with a family member included him throwing small items at her, cussing her out and acting like he didn’t know who he was. He has not been seen since and there are no signs he has been at his home in the past 24 hours.
Stufflebean was reported missing from 10170 Bon Oak Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.
