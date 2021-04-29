CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for missing Jefferson County man.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jerry Crew, 36, went missing on April 22. He was last seen at 8529 Lake Drive in Cedar Hill at 8 a.m.
He is 5'11'', 175 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Officials said he has a medical condition and hasn't taken his medicine.
If you know his whereabouts, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 636-797-5053.
