Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 83-year-old woman

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing 83-year-old woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for Shirley Mize. She was last seen leaving a local business on Gravois in High Ridge around 9 am. Thursday. She was driving a white 2015 Hyundai Tucson with the Missouri license plate GN85M. Mize has dementia, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Mize or her vehicle should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.
