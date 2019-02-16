AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued after a 26-year-old man checked himself out of a hospital on Friday.
The St. Louis County Police Department said Edvin Cehic checked himself out of St. Louis University Hospital on Friday after being admitted for a psychiatric evaluation.
He was last seen at 9616 Jesse Drive in Affton at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Cehic is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'3" and weighs around 145 pounds.
Police said he has a history of suicidal statements and has several medical conditions as a result of a head trauma he suffered in his younger years.
He suffers partial paralysis, speech impediments and cognitive impairment.
Police said his family has not heard from him.
Anyone who sees Cehic is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
