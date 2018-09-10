NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police have cancelled a Endangered Person Advisory for a missing North County woman who may have been the victim of a crime.

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Sylvia Brown, 57, who police said was last seen in her driveway on Dukeland Drive on Saturday.

Police say Brown has been in contact with them but they still consider her to be "missing."

She is described as 5’9”, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Police said Brown’s sister was found dead in their home on Monday. Police are describing her death as 'suspicious.'

Authorities said they are concerned that Brown may have been the victim of a crime or may become a crime victim.

Brown has multiple medical conditions, including diabetes and does not have the needed medication.