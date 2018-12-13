NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An endangered person advisory that was issued for a missing North St. Louis County man last seen on Wednesday afternoon has been canceled.
The incident happened at the apartment complex located at 8619 Jennings Station Rd.
Police say Tony Taylor, nicknamed “T,” 39, has the mental capacity of a 6-10-year-old and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Taylor has a cell phone and two forms of identification with him.
Authorities said a detective called Taylor and determined that he is no longer in danger.
