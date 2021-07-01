ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe.
Bruce Stufflebean, was reported missing from Bon Oak Drive around 2 a.m. Around 12:30 p.m., St. Louis County police reported he had been found safe.
No other information has been released.
