Bruce Stufflebean

Bruce Stufflebean, 33, was reported missing around 2 a.m. Thursday from 10170 Bon Oak Drive.

 St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe. 

Bruce Stufflebean, was reported missing from Bon Oak Drive around 2 a.m. Around 12:30 p.m., St. Louis County police reported he had been found safe.

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.