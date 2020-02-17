ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled less than a day after a 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome was reported missing in St. Louis County.
Victor Hamilton II, 25, was reported missing Sunday night after he left a home in the 130 block of East Cartwright around 6:30 p.m. following an argument with his dad.
The missing man was later found safe, according to St. Louis County police.
