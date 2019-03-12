ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County have canceled an Endangered Person Advisory after the missing man was found safe.
Early Tuesday morning, police asked for help finding 27-year-old Andre Walker.
According to police, Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Behlmann Farms Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. Monday. He reportedly walked from his home and has not been heard from since.
Walker has reportedly been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia, and suffers from seizures and a traumatic brain injury. Police report he is without his necessary medication.
Shortly before noon, police said Walker had been located and was safe.
