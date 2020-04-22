Update: Sandra Hight has been found safe.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An endangered missing person advisory has been issued for a St. Charles County woman.
The St. Charles County Police Department said Sandra Hight, 74, was last seen Wednesday around 4:20 pm. in Dardenne Prairie. She was driving a 1994 green Ford Ranger with Missouri plates 2MD-523.
Police said she has medical conditions requiring immediate attention. Hight is 5’1 and weighs 164 pounds. Officers believe she may be traveling toward Florissant or Montgomery City.
If you know anything about where Hight might be, call 636-949-3000.
