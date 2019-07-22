ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Beginning at 9 a.m., the Better Family Life will hold a hiring event to help about 130 job seekers land a job on the spot.
The hiring event will be at the Better Family Life Center on Page Blvd Monday with job opportunities for school bus drivers and warehouse workers.
From 9 a.m. to noon, warehouse workers must bring a valid ID and the pay starts at $13.85 per hour with multiple shifts available. Employers will look for bus driver applicants with a valid ID. There is paid training that starts at $11 with an increase to $15 after a CDL license is earned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, click here.
