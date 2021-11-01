ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - During the dinner rush, the owner of Super Smokers in Affton works alongside his staff to keep customers happy.
“Hiring has been just this side of miserable,” said owner Jeff Fitter. He says they need about eight more employees to be fully staffed. But it’s a challenge to even get someone in the door.
“People send you applications, they talk to you via chat, they talk to you via text and then they ghost you. They just don’t show up for interviews,” said Fitter who explained they had seven interviews last week and only one person showed up.
But Morgan Graeser says the job hunt is equally frustrating.
“I keep hearing everyone’s desperate for help but when you apply for the job, it doesn’t seem like anyone’s responding,” said Graeser who lives in St. Charles County.
She lost her job as an EMT because she didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now she's searching for other work while going to school, applying to serving jobs as well as receptionist positions.
“I’ve had a total of two interviews and two responses of the 20 plus applications,” she explained.
Fitter says part of the challenge is hiring is a time consuming process and it’s difficult when restaurants are already short staffed.
“My managers are doing all the interviewing, but we’re also working our shifts,” said Fitter who describes the problem.
In Missouri, the unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, the lowest since before the pandemic. Graeser finds herself among those now collecting unemployment.
“I just got my first payment yesterday,” she said.
But she says it's not going to keep her from job searching.
“It’s almost half of what I was making [as an EMT] so it’s not enough for me to want to stay home on the couch,” said Graeser.
But she also said because she has bills to pay, she can’t take just any job. She says she wants people to understand it’s not as simple as saying “everyone is hiring.”
“Not everyone deserves to take a job that’s significantly low pay for the amount of experience or something that doesn’t suit them or their schedule,” she said, explaining some places have been unable to work around her school schedule.
Experts say due to the hiring crisis, potential employees are able to make increasing demands about hours and pay. Companies like Starbucks and Costco are increasing their wages to combat the labor shortage and bring people back to work. But Fitter says no amount of pay will keep people in the service industry if they’re not treated well.
“While we have a restaurant full of great people, there are a lot of not so great people,’ said Fitter who is begging diners to be kind to those who show up to work. “You could be the reason someone is here today and not tomorrow.”
According to the Bureau of Labor, the food service industry is having the hardest time filling job openings. They have the most openings of all industries.
