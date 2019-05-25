SOUTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an attempted holdup at a jewelry store in South St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Police said shots were fired at the Robinson Jewelry Company on Chippewa and Watson in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood in broad daylight Saturday after an attempted to break in.
Store management tells News4 three employees were inside at the time when the man tried to break in around 4 p.m.
Staffers were closing up for the day when the man opened the first door, but could not get through the second where you have to be buzzed in. He reportedly tried kicking in the door, then began shooting at the building with an assault rifle.
The main door and two windows were shattered. Employees ducked to avoid the gunshots. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Petrit Beka works at the nearby Donut Drive-in. He was outside taking a break when the first shot rang out.
"All of a sudden we hear pop pop pop pop," Beka said. "It’s the middle of the day. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
He guesses there were as many as 10 shots fired. He ran over to check on people standing outside the jewelry store.
“I was saying everybody okay and there were two ladies over there. They said they were okay," Beka said.
There is no information on a possible suspect. Robinson's says the incident was caught on surveillance camera.
