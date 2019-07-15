NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - About 40 employees in the St. Louis area are looking for answers and a new job after LME Inc., a trucking company, abruptly closed Thursday afternoon.
Employees said they were given no explanation, other than to pack their belongings and leave. The regional company that is based in Minnesota closed about 30 terminals nationwide. According to its website, the company employed about 600 people.
Vincent Anderson has worked as a driver in the St. Louis area for several years and was blindsided by the announcement.
“I was extremely shocked, it’s understood that companies close and go out of business, but you have enough money to pay people I’m sure,” said Anderson.
On the company’s website, LME trucking notified shippers that, “effective July 12, 2019, LME Inc. will no longer be making pickups or deliveries of freight due to unforeseen circumstances and have ceased operations.
LME says its plan is to utilize alternate carriers to get all freight delivered and adds that some staff is remaining to help with that.
“We are hardworking people with families, homes,” the company said.
News 4 spoke with eight employees who said the announcement came the day before payday. Right now, many of them say they are still owed thousands for their work and accrued vacation time. LME Inc., posted the following message Sunday on its website regarding payment to employees:
“Unfortunately, our lender is in control of all finances. The lender must be paid all monies owed to the lender first before payment can be made to the employees. This process will take at least 90 days if not longer. Updates will be provided over time.”
Documents obtained by News 4 show the company, previously called Lakeville Motor Express, filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
News 4's calls and emails to LME Inc., were not immediately returned. The Missouri Department of Labor said it has received several calls regarding this closure. However, the department said it must have a written report in order to investigate if labor laws were violated.
The state said former employees can file a complaint with the Missouri Division of Labor Standards, the U.S. Department of Labor or file a suit in court. The state stresses there is no wage collection law and employees would have to pursue it in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.