BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former certified nursing assistants (CNA) told News 4 they can no longer remain silent about the corners being cut that are threatening patient care at The Pillars of North County Health and Rehabilitation facility.
The employees, who want to remain anonymous, say under-staffing is directly impacting residents.
“We’re here for residents, that’s our job, if you don’t have the staff them, they don’t get the care they deserve,” said one CNA.
News 4 first told you about concerns at The Pillars after family members of loved ones living there reached out for help. The Pillars is located off Old Halls Ferry Road in Black Jack.
"These people can’t take care of themselves," said Earline Huddleston.
Within weeks after that story, they said things got better.
But soon after, employees contacted News 4 saying things went back to being bad.
“The family members and the residents get frustrated,” said one former employee.
CNAs said on a typical day there are only four certified nursing assistants for the entire building that houses around 80 residents.
She said there should be at least eight CANs on staff for a building that size.
Employees said some of the worst cases have been resident deaths that have gone unnoticed because there was a lack in staff to conduct resident checks.
“There wasn’t enough staff to do rounds frequently and when they found her there was dried blood around her and there was nothing that could be done,” said one CNA.
The Pillars regional director denied News 4’s request for an interview. She told us over the phone that there is no problem with staffing.
However, she said at times they rely on a third party to contract additional employees when they’re short staffed.
A state inspection conducted by the Missouri Department of Health last year revealed there was poor upkeep at the facility regarding cleanliness. Residents weren’t getting regular showers. Some only got a shower just three times a month.
And state inspectors revealed nurses were issuing expired medications to residents.
The regional director denied all those allegations and stated they run a clean and safe facility.
News 4 was denied getting a tour of the facility and current staffing numbers.
We do know the state has been out to this property in recent weeks. We have requested documents and the latest inspection reports.
We will bring you updates as we continue following this story.
