MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating complaints against a Metro East business.
Several former employees of ITS Solar in Millstadt, Illinois tell News 4 the company has issued bad checks, or no payments at all for months.
Tiffany Carney said she started as a receptionist in August. She said her first two paychecks were on-time, but the rest were late or never came at all.
“It just never happened, they gave me two checks within five days of each other, they both bounced,” said Carney.
Carney said she was promised her payments would be made before taking maternity leave in April, but she said she’s still owed three paychecks worth about $4,000. Former employee Katie Lane said she’s in the same boat.
“I am currently owed at least four paychecks,” said Lane.
The owner admitted to News 4 he was at fault and apologized for the stress he has put on former employees. The owner said no to an on-camera interview but blamed late client payments and slow months in revenue. He sent the following statement:
ITS Solar, LLC is a metro St. Louis-based small business that was formed in 2016, manufacturing electrical components for use in the solar industry. Like many small businesses that are growing, we encountered a rough patch when a couple clients did not pay as agreed, followed by a slow couple of months in revenue. Unfortunately, these unexpected circumstances complicated our cash flow and caused us to fall behind with some of our payments to some of our employees.
We deeply regret how this temporary situation has affected some of our employees, and we are doing everything in our power to remedy the situation so that all employees are paid in full.
Fortunately, there have been many positive developments in our business recently, and we are working with the Department of Labor (DOL) to ensure that all payments to all employees are made as soon as possible in accordance with DOL guidelines.
Despite our past growing pains, ITS Solar is blessed to have an excellent workforce of dedicated employees who are committed to providing the highest quality cutting-edge products to our customers. We look forward to sharing a bright future with them.
The owner said he was given instructions from the state not to issue checks until an audit is complete. The state told News 4 that is not their policy, saying in a statement:
The Department of Labor has received wage claims regarding ITS Solar. Some of the complaints are still being investigated. It is not the practice of the Department of Labor to tell employers to delay payment of wages until an investigation is complete. In fact, the department often receives payments while the investigation is being conducted.
