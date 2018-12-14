ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lime scooters will be disappearing around the St. Louis area for a while and the company is pushing pause on operations.
Alvin Williams says he and at least 30 St. Louis employees with Lime are now searching for new jobs.
“I just wish they would have gave us enough time to work through the holiday,” Williams.
He says they were blindsided about company layoffs impacting St. Louis employees.
“Timing is everything. They could of at least let us work through Christmas so people can be able to go home and afford gifts for their kids and their family,” said Williams.
The company launched the electric scooters in June.
News 4 reached out to Lime to see why they are laying off people.
Williams showed News 4 an email employees received from management explaining why they are cutting back.
Management says because of the cold and snow in November they’ve seen a decline in ride usage and have decided to ‘pause’ operations for a couple of months.
The company agrees this timing is bad but say it was a decision they had to make to recoup profit losses.
News 4 is still waiting for a statement from Lime.
