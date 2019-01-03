ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former employees of St. Louis City have filed a federal lawsuit after they were fired by the new Recorder of Deeds.

City employees blindsided by termination amid employment of new official St. Louis, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Georgia Simmons says she and at least 10 city employees were bl…

The former employees say Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler fired them because they did not support him during his campaign.

The lawsuit says Butler met with the now-terminated employees before the election. Workers claim he said job positions would not be guaranteed if they did not support his candidacy.

News 4 reached out to Butler’s office asking for a comment about the lawsuit but have yet to hear back.

However, Butler tweeted about the situation Thursday: