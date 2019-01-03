ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former employees of St. Louis City have filed a federal lawsuit after they were fired by the new Recorder of Deeds.
The former employees say Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler fired them because they did not support him during his campaign.
The lawsuit says Butler met with the now-terminated employees before the election. Workers claim he said job positions would not be guaranteed if they did not support his candidacy.
News 4 reached out to Butler’s office asking for a comment about the lawsuit but have yet to hear back.
However, Butler tweeted about the situation Thursday:
It should come as no surprise to anyone that new administrations must evaluate all positions and functions. We cannot publicly discuss personnel matters. Our changes will help STL move forward. -Michael Butler— STL Recorder of Deeds (@RecorderButler) January 3, 2019
