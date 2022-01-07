Employees evacuated after explosion in Alton

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Fire crews in Alton got a call for an explosion Friday morning.
The explosion happened sometime before 10:00 a.m. Friday at Hatch and Kirk Company in the 4700 block of Humbert Road. The company says all 16 employees inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
