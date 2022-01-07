You are the owner of this article.
Employees evacuated after explosion in Alton

The company says all 16 employees inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Fire crews in Alton got a call for an explosion Friday morning. 

The explosion happened sometime before 10:00 a.m. Friday at Hatch and Kirk Company in the 4700 block of Humbert Road. The company says all 16 employees inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported. 

