O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An employee at the Renaud Center as well as one the Camp Jack day camp have tested positive for COVID-19 and the center will be closed until Friday.
The Renaud Center will be closed Thursday to be thoroughly cleaned and will reopen Friday, July 24.
Camp Jack will be closed for the remainder of the week and next week. Parents with children attending the day camp will be notified of the closure. The parks department said the camp staff member had minimal direct contact with the children. Although parents are encouraged to monitor their children's health.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our members and camp families as we take these steps to help protect the health of our community,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director. “Although we believe this employee’s exposure to our members and campers was minimal, we encourage everyone to monitor their health and speak to their doctor if they have any questions or concerns. We will continue to work with the County Health Department to ensure that we provide a safe environment for everyone that uses our facilities.”
