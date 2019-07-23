NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Brandy Luster says she has growing concern about her future at a Popeye’s on Halls Ferry Road.
"It's real frustrating because I got children, I got bills that I need to pay," says Luster.
Luster says she and at least 10 other employees have gone nearly a month without a full paycheck.
News 4 went to the restaurant and spoke with the manager to find out what’s happening and why. The manager even admitted employee pay has been inconsistent.
"I'm training to be a manager, so I don't just want to throw it out of the window. I've been giving them time to figure it out to fix the problem,” said Luster.
Luster says several employees have quit because of the pay problems.
The Popeye’s location is a franchise store, operated by Houston, Texas-based HZ Foods.
Legal experts tell News 4 businesses must follow federal laws regarding pay. If an employee doesn’t get paid, they should reach out to their state’s employment agency to start an investigation.
The outcome of that investigation could cost the company their business license and force them to pay fines and penalties.
News 4 reached out to Popeye’s corporate offices about the pay problems. A representative said they would not give out their public relations contact and that someone would contact News 4 about the matter.
News 4 has yet to hear back.
