ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Employees with T.E.H. Realty say they are fed up with the company over what they call unlivable and unworkable conditions.
Robert Giammanco says he was laid off by the company Thursday. He worked as a maintenance worker at the Southwest Crossings Apartments.
He and other employees told News 4 they haven’t received their paychecks for this current pay period.
“Nobody got paid yesterday, and we had trouble the last time we got paid,” he said.
He says the company said they just didn’t have the money.
News 4 has reported on a myriad of concerns plaguing the company. Since 2018, there have been multiple reports about poor conditions at several T.E.H. properties.
READ: TEH Realty being sued over unsafe living conditions of Ferguson apartments
Employees say the company is so behind on utility bills some of their services have been halted.
At Southwest Crossings Apartments, employees say their trash pickups are on hold.
“I mean the trash is all over around the dumpsters, everything,” Giammanco said.
Along with being behind on paychecks, News 4 found out the company has laid off several employees.
They say about half of the staff at Southwest Crossings was laid off.
News 4 reached out to T.E.H. for a response, they have not returned our phone calls.
Some employees say they field complaints with OSHA and the US Department of Labor.
