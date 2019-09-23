KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three women allegedly threw multiple items at employees at a Kirkwood restaurant Friday.
Around 12:40 p.m., police were called to a restaurant in the 300 block of South Kirkwood Road for a report of a disturbance. The name of the restaurant has not been disclosed by authorities.
Police said three unknown women entered the restaurant and began throwing chairs, sauce packets and signage at the employees.
No other information regarding the incident has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
